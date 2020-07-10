Color of Change is getting a lot of attention as more people are waking up to racial injustices in America. How does that feel?

It is exciting and terrifying. When I got to Color of Change, there were about seven people. We had fewer than a million members. I really felt like I got the opportunity to learn in a private setting and I had the opportunity to make mistakes. Now that there's so much more visibility and we have so many more opportunities to leverage that, I think I'm in a moment where I am trying to reevaluate what the right opportunities are. What are the new things we can do now that more than 9 million people have taken action in the last three weeks? What different possibilities are opened? I've experienced a transformational moment for this country over the past few weeks but also a transformational moment for this organization that I've been helping to build over the last eight years.



There are so many organizations that have popped up in these movement moments that haven't been around for a long time or they don't the infrastructure that we have or the staff or the budget that we have, and so I think we're really privileged to be becoming more visible after more than a decade of work and learning in this space.