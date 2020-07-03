What Every Warrior Nun Bible Verse Episode Title Actually Means

Warning: Spoilers for season 1 of Netflix's Warrior Nun are ahead.
Netflix’s latest original series Warrior Nun is exactly what it sounds like. Do you want to watch a show about a secret organization of nuns who fight against the forces of evil? Great, since that’s really the plot of the show! But, if you find yourself already hesitant about diving into the series since it looks so religious — considering the nuns, the priests, the presence of holy relics, angels, and demons, the Pope — don’t worry too much about that. Yes, there’s a lot of religious references, but not so many that non-religious viewers find it impossible to follow.
Netflix’s latest original series Warrior Nun is exactly what it sounds like. Do you want to watch a show about a secret organization of nuns who fight against the forces of evil? Great, since that’s really the plot of the show! But, if you find yourself already hesitant about diving into the series since it looks so religious — considering the nuns, the priests, the presence of holy relics, angels, and demons, the Pope — don’t worry too much about that. Yes, there’s a lot of religious references, but not so many that non-religious viewers find it impossible to follow.
However, we are going to get a little biblical right now. The title of each Warrior Nun episode is a passage from the Bible that’s references the general theme of the episode. But still, don’t let that scare you as the show never forces these passages, or Catholicism, on the viewer. Honestly, viewers might not even realize there’s an accompanying verse unless you’re glancing at the episode titles on Netflix.
In case you haven’t taken any deep dives into the King James Version lately, but you’re curious about how exactly each verse ties into the episode, we've got you covered.