In the spring, Perez worked with Rihanna to capture the brand’s then-latest collection — a collaboration with Adam Selman — at her home during the quarantine. The photos were used in a contest that called fans to enter for a chance to star alongside Rihanna in an at-home summer campaign. Four winners received DMs from the brand (can you even imagine?) informing them that they’d be joining their idol on film. Today, the content they shot for the campaign went live for the world to see.