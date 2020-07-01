If it weren’t for the pandemic, you’d likely be packing up a weekender bag right now in preparation for the upcoming holiday. Long weekend or not, vacations aren’t exactly in the cards right now — at least not ones happening physically. Instead, thanks to Rihanna and her lingerie brand’s group of ambassadors and fans, you can get transported to a beach simply by scrolling through the latest Savage x Fenty campaign.
On Wednesday, Rihanna’s line of affordable and inclusive lingerie launched the exact kind of campaign we needed mid-week. Titled Cabo Crush, the summer visuals include Savage x Fenty ambassadors, from musician Symphani Soto to model Jordan Emanuel, as well as the lucky winners of the brand’s Savage x Summer contest (more on that below). Of course, bad gal Riri is featured as well.
Advertisement
The campaign’s tropical aesthetic was created in partnership with artist, photographer, and filmmaker Rafael Perez — or, as he’s better known on Instagram, @rafatoon.
In the spring, Perez worked with Rihanna to capture the brand’s then-latest collection — a collaboration with Adam Selman — at her home during the quarantine. The photos were used in a contest that called fans to enter for a chance to star alongside Rihanna in an at-home summer campaign. Four winners received DMs from the brand (can you even imagine?) informing them that they’d be joining their idol on film. Today, the content they shot for the campaign went live for the world to see.
Brenda Senyana, a Ugandan American model and curvy influencer, told Vogue that she wants to use this campaign to help fans of Savage x Fenty “feel liberated to live confidently in their bodies.” Gerlind Anagho, better known as @fitnesswithfemininity, is a Maryland-based trainer who focuses on empowering women through exercise. The two are joined by Sariena Luy, a Southeast Asian, Toronto-based photographer-turned-model, and Kortney Russell, a Hawaiian plus-size model, who both entered the contest to increase the representation of women who look like them — something they didn’t have growing up.
The Cabo Crush campaign and July collection — which is priced between $12.95 and $84 — are both live now on savagexfenty.com.