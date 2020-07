U.S. Border Control Seizes 13 Tons Of Hair Weaves Suspected To Be From Chinese Internment Camps

In an interview with Radio Free China, Chinese human rights lawyer and activist Teng Biao said that shaving the heads of people held in Chinese prisons and detention centers is a regulation practice, suggesting that local authorities likely profit from it. “There are no rules about how to deal with the hair of people in prisons – it’s very difficult to supervise or place restrictions from above on how to deal with hair that has been forcibly removed,” said Biao. “As a result, this has also created an environment in which [officials] are not going to turn down the economic benefits of hair that has been shaved off of people in government camps.”