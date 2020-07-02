Take These Audiobooks With You On Your Next Road Trip

In the middle of a pandemic, it's harder to travel safely, but that doesn't mean you can't plan a day trip or weekend getaway. If your social distancing crew is looking for a change in scenery, your best bet might be a road trip — but you'll need something to keep you entertained while you're driving for hours. If podcasts aren't your thing and you've already exhausted your favorite Spotify playlist, a long car ride might be a good excuse to read (well, listen to) a book you've been meaning to check out.
If you're new to audiobooks, there are several ways to download your favorites. You can purchase audiobooks on iTunes or Google Play, or subscribe to a service like Audible or Scribd that will grant you access to unlimited books for a monthly fee. If you have a library card, you can also find many audiobooks for free, and even Spotify has a limited selection. All you have to do is choose the perfect story for your next adventure.
We compiled a list of romance novels, YA must-reads, memoirs, and thrillers that will keep you entertained for hours on end until you reach your destination. Roll the windows down, turn the volume up, and press play.