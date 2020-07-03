Netflix’s newest rom-com is just what the summer ordered when it comes to seasonal Netflix movies — it’s fun, it’s funny. Also, Desperados includes a cast of people that you definitely recognize from... something (we'll help you remember what). It's just the kind of movie to tuck into while at home with a sunburn or on a rainy evening with a bottle of wine. The official Netflix description of Desperados says it's about “A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad), with her reluctant friends in tow, rushes to Mexico to try and delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend.” Who among us, in this age of technology, hasn’t regretted hitting send a little too fast (or a little too under the influence of something else) after writing a cutting diatribe or love note? Couple that feeling with needing to race to a foreign country and hijinks will always ensue.
Have a look at the Desperados official trailer if this seems like something you'd be into (it is, trust me), and read on to learn just a little bit more about the movie's cast before you pop the popcorn, pour a glass of rosé, cozy up, and start streaming. That's called movie extra credit.