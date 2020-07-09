Much like a pesky ingrown hair (or a pesky ex), keratosis pilaris is difficult to get rid of. I would know, seeing as I've tried just about every KP product under the sun in an effort to treat the textured bumps on my upper arms. Well, all except for one: The Ordinary's glycolic acid toner — an under-$10 solution that caught my eye after my dermatologist, Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, recommended an AHA product to help treat my KP.
Because of my olive complexion, one major concern was the hyperpigmentation that accompanies my KP bumps. (Even my fairer-skinned twin sister, who also suffers from KP, deals with dry reddish bumps that are often mistaken for a rash.) "KP is caused by the retention of excess keratin that builds up inside hair follicles and forms rough hard plugs. How that looks and feels varies from person to person given their complexion and the severity of the condition," Dr. Engelman explained. And that's where the glycolic acid comes into play: "My favorite products for keratosis pilaris involve keratolytics — ingredients that can break up that excess keratin build up — such as alpha-hydroxy acids, like lactic acid and glycolic acid, and beta hydroxy acids like salicylic acid," Dr. Engelman shared. So, after digging deep into Reddit threads heralding The Ordinary's glycolic toner's benefits, it was game time.
First Impressions
When my bottle arrived, I was surprised to see how large it was: eight whole ounces! I took a shower, toweled off, dispensed a few drops onto my palms (I find that cotton pads tend to absorb product, and I fully intended on employing every last drop), and then applied the solution directly to my arms. My skin drank it up with no sticky residue or lingering tingle sensations left behind — it felt, surprisingly, like nothing.
My Experience
After applying the toner to my arms every other night for a week, I was shocked to see (and feel) smoother, more even skin. "Glycolic acid is the smallest acid in size, meaning the molecule is the most effective in penetrating the dermis to weaken cell bonds deep within the skin," Dr. Engelman explained. "In your case, you may have needed a stronger acid, like glycolic [instead of lactic acid], to see major results."
End Results
In the past, I had found the most success with beauty products that weren't expressly labeled for KP — including Tula's exfoliating pads and, on the extremely pricey-but-works end, Shani Darden's Texture Reform Serum — and this toning solution from The Ordinary took those findings to the next level. It's been a few months since I took that first photo (pictured above), and now, my arms are touchably smoother and brighter. With continued use, I've managed to keep bumps at bay and am no longer self-conscious in tank tops. It's a little strong for my sensitive skin, so I don't actually use it on my face. But, given the generous size (and the fact that I'm barely halfway through the bottle), I'm perfectly content with it being my body care MVP.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.