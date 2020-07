It’s Time For A Radically Different Kind Of Reality TV Show

Enter: Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (listed on Netflix as ‘Hyori’s Homestay’), a reality TV show program that first aired in South Korea in 2017, and that I found myself revisiting this year. The premise is simple: Pop-star Hyori Lee, 41, turns the Jeju-island home she shares with her husband, Lee Sang-soon, 45, into a bed-and-breakfast for regular Korean tourists. Their home is shockingly modest by celebrity standards: There is only one queen-sized bed even though they regularly host 10 at a time. The cooking and cleaning are all done by Hyori, Sang-soon, and a surprise celebrity guest-turned-helper (during the first season, it was singer IU; singer Yoon-ah Im and actor Bo-gum Park split duties the second season), who look after their guests like they’re family. There are no designer or luxury labels on display, unless you count the Dyson vacuum cleaner Sang-soon uses in the first season. Hyori rarely wears makeup or dresses up — in the first episode, she brushes her hair with a dog brush. She often wears the same inside clothes for days in a row. There is so little drama that, by comparison, it makes other relatively soporific reality shows like Terrace House, hailed for its “calming” and ‘“low-stakes” plots, feel like an emotional battleground.