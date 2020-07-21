It’s Time For A Radically Different Kind Of Reality TV Show

But it’s also who Hyori represents. Through a translator, the show’s main producer Ma Gun Young told me that when the show was being developed, television audiences were growing tired of “dramatic and abusive” programming. The country’s president was being impeached, and there were a myriad of societal stressors; reality show producers looked for ways to comfort their viewers. For Young specifically, the answer was to present a real Hyori in her real environment, with as little production interaction as possible: “When we were preparing the show, Hyori and our crew both agreed and began with the intent to show Lee Hyori and her home without fabrications. The result was that the guests were able to appear more naturally, and Hyori was also able to be very free and comfortable. Hyori's Bed & Breakfast gave viewers a window to feel emotions through natural, unfiltered content."