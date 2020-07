I was a summer camp kid. You know the type. There’s a very specific breed of 12-year-old who can’t wait to leave home and sleep on a bunk bed for a month and try all the different scents of Herbal Essences shampoo that everyone brought. Summer was always something I looked forward to. I’d slog through two full semesters of actual school on the promise of four weeks of sweet, sweet summer camp afterward. As a grown up, particularly a single one, I look forward to summer with the same anticipation, but for different reasons. Summer is when we go out. It’s when people are at places. Big, open places with lots of space and opportunities to meet new humans in a setting that’s not awkward. Only this summer… probably not