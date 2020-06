These 4th Of July Sex Tips Are Explosive

“Holidays are there to give us space to celebrate and relax,” says Shula Melamed , a relationship and wellbeing coach. We may not be feeling our most patriotic this July 4, and we'll be wearing face masks to our usual BBQs, if we attend at all (we are in a global pandemic , after all). But even so, the day offers us an opportunity to see a few friends and escape from the stressors the first half of 2020 brought us — and what better way to make the most of this reprieve than by getting busy?