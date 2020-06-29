If You Put A Cowboy Hat On Reese Witherspoon & Carrie Underwood, They Look Like Twins

When you think you see a celebrity at your local lunch spot, it might be hard to place her, especially if she’s following CDC guidelines and wearing a mask. Yesterday, Reese Witherspoon was mistaken for Carrie Underwood at a barbecue restaurant in Nashville, and what followed was probably the weekend’s most delightful Twitter interaction.
“To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: you officially made my day!” Witherspoon wrote.
It took Underwood, who wasn’t even tagged in the post, less than two hours to respond. “YOUR day?!?!?!?!” she responded. “That lady just made my whole life!”
Advertisement
YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life! ❤️❤️❤️— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 28, 2020
The exchange got even better, though. The woman in question, a model and blogger named Noha Hamid, shared her side of the story to TikTok before Witherspoon even tweeted about the comment.
“Craziest thing just happened. I’m with my husband in Nashville, Tennessee, eating at a barbecue place. I swear I see this lady with her husband and kid and I’m like, ‘That looks just like a celebrity,’” Hamid said. “I’m trying to think who and I’m like, oh, Carrie Underwood? She’s wearing a big cowboy hat, kind of a mask, so I can’t really see her that well but I’m like, I know I know her.”
Hamid then waited until Witherspoon finished her meal to approach her.
“She’s like, ‘Hey, no, I’m not Carrie Underwood, but have a great day,’” Hamid recounted. “I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s totally her and she’s just lying.’”
OMGGGG! That was ME. Haha, I swear when I walked away I was like wait, that was totally Reese Witherspoon! I could barley see your face cause the mask and hat but I knew you looked so familiar haha. I LOVE YOU ❤️ @ReeseW pic.twitter.com/Kvy9RcDtMv— Noha Hamid (@nohaehamid) June 29, 2020
Shortly after, Witherspoon shared the story on Twitter, and Hamid immediately replied with her TikTok.
“I swear when I walked away I was like wait, that was totally Reese Witherspoon!” she wrote, adding that she was harder to recognize with a cowboy hat and a mask. “I LOVE YOU.”
New game idea: if most of your face was covered by a mask and a large hat, who would be your celebrity doppelgänger?
Advertisement