Megan Thee Stallion’s Desert-Glam Hairstyle Stole The BET Awards

At last night's BET Awards, Megan The Stallion was crowned Best Female Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Though it was an entirely virtual award show — with no red carpet or IRL stage — the "Savage" singer accepted the honor in true "Hot Girl" fashion with an exclusive pre-taped performance that left fans in awe.
The video — which is now trending on YouTube — shows the Houston-born rapper performing a mashup of her new single, “Girls In The Hood,” and “Savage” in a post-apocalyptic desert setting that featured an all-female dance ensemble and powerful Black Lives Matter themes. The creative execution came complete with standout performance glam — including a waist-grazing wig designed for next-level hair flips.
Advertisement
Celebrity stylist Kellon Deryck tells us that the star's beauty look was inspired by the natural surroundings. “The edgy-ness of the desert performance called for a more textured, sleek look that allowed for lots of movement," Deryck explained.
To achieve the wavy-sleek style, Deryck partnered with Dove to use the brand's new Amplified Textures line — including the Hydrating Shampoo, Super-Slip Conditioner, and 15-minute Recovery Mask — both on the wig and on the rapper's natural hair underneath. "After I saw how amazing [the products] made her natural hair look and feel, I repeated the same steps on her hair unit, which also had a curly texture," Deryck explained.
Deryck heat styled the wig using Dyson's Supersonic blowdryer and comb attachment, and finished with the brand's new Corrale straightener. "Even though the unit had a curly texture, we decided to give it a blow out using the Dyson Supersonic dryer and the wide-tooth comb attachment for fast drying and styling," he explained. "Then I used the cord-free Dyson Corrale Straightener to achieve a sleek, straightened look, finishing it off by running a few dollops of Dove Volume & Fullness Mousse through the strands to add a tousled, textured bedhead vibe."
From the stunning wig styling to her savage choreography, the superstar clearly proved she earned the night's honor.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement