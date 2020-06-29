Meet the Violet Box — no, it's not a hyper-luxe monthly subscription box (although, free idea, VG team), but rather, a mega-kit of top-selling products from the Los Angeles-based beauty retailer. And this year, they've outdone themselves.
Featuring a 50/50 mix of full and travel sizes, the assortment is curated by Violet Grey staffers themselves, so you know it's going to be good. As for what's inside? This year's limited-edition box includes the modern icon, Augustinus Bader Rich Cream, plus tried-and-true gems from brands like Virtue, Chantecaille, and RéVive.
At $250, it's not exactly your run-of-the-mill beauty grab bag of skin and hair goodies. However, with a total value of $687.50 (BTW, a 50 ml of Augustinus cream retails for $265 alone and there's a 30 ml-sized cream in the box), it's a major steal — 64% off retail, to be exact. (Another way to think of it: Pay for a fancy moisturizer, and get eight products for free.)
Whether you splurge on upgrading your own summer beauty routine, or decide to go halfsies with a friend, Violet Grey's set is the rare combination of savvy shopping and the always-essential element of treat yo'self. Something tells us it won't stay in stock for long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
