Blue Ivy, The Only Human Allowed To Outshine Beyoncé, Made History At The BET Awards

Last night's BET Awards show was a big deal for the Carter-Knowles family. Beyoncé was (finally) recognized for her ongoing humanitarian efforts, and her firstborn Blue Ivy nabbed yet another win at the young age of 8 years old.
More than a year after Beyoncé blessed us with The Gift, its impact is still widely felt in the culture. "Brown Skin Girl" took home last night's BET HER Award (a category that recognizes neo-soul and/or traditional R&B), making Blue the youngest winner of any BET Award in the award show's 18-year history.
In case you forgot, "Brown Skin Girl" was the one of the biggest songs of 2019. The track, which was one of the many hit on Beyoncé's Lion King-inspired studio album, featured Blue alongside her mom, Afrobeats hero Wizkid, and singer-songwriter Saint Jhn. Within days of the album's release, the song went viral across the internet, its celebration of dark skin — a blatant rejection of a rampant culture of colorism —resonating with Black people all over the world.
"Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls," sing Blue and Saint Jhn in the song's opening. "The best thing in all the world, I'd never trade you for anybody else."
It's her third — yes, THIRD — win with the pro-Black bop. Blue has already broken several records thanks to the song; last year, she took home the Ashford & Simpson Songwriting Award at the BET Soul Train Awards, and the kid wonder also won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration just a few months ago.
Is it too early to say she's the next big thing? Blue Ivy may only be 8 years old, but greatness is literally in her blood. Time to start thinking of a name for the fandom...what do y'all think about "the Ivy League?"
