The Brave New World TV Series Looks Like Westworld Meets Black Mirror

Aldous Huxley’s 1931 novel just got a sexy 2020 makeover. Brave New World is set in a dystopian future in which the prohibition of things like monogamy, privacy, and money have led to the creation of a supposedly perfect society called New London. However, when Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) leave for a vacation to the “Savage Lands,” a rebellion exposes the cracks in their utopia. The first trailer for the Peacock adaptation has arrived ahead of its July 15 premiere, and shows Lloyd and Findlay’s characters on the brink of this realization.