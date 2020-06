Gabrielle Union’s NY&Co. Collab Celebrates The Black Community

For the campaign, which was shot by photographer Nino Muñoz , Union chose to highlight some of Little Haiti’s most prominent local businesses and organizations, including MMJ Beauty Salon, the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center , the Little Haiti Cultural Center , and the Historic Hampton House , a segregation-era motel that Civil Rights leaders, entertainers, and athletes used to visit during the ‘50s, ‘60s, and early ‘70s.“The energy and passion that resonates within this community is palpable and I wanted to create a collection that exuded the rich history and some of the many qualities — strength, vibrancy, and beauty,” she says. “It’s important to me to celebrate our community and the love and inspiration that stems from it.”The collection, which comes in sizes XS to XXL or 0 to 20, is available now on NYAndCompany.com . Shop our favorites from the collaboration ahead.