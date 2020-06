The Skin-Lightening Industry Is Facing A Long Overdue Reckoning

Davuluri remained hopeful that Unilever would make a move — and they did. On June 25, Unilever announced that it was going to rename the Fair & Lovely brand in India . "We are making our skin care portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty," Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever, said in a press statement. This decision follows the company's removal of before-and-afterimages, which were intended to show the product results, on the packaging in 2019. The corporation also says it will be shifting its marketing efforts "to feature women of different skin tones, representative of the variety of beauty across India."