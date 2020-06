What All The Progressive Primary Wins — & Losses —Mean For Democrats

won the primary in her re-election campaign in New York’s 65th Assembly District, which encompasses the Financial District and Chinatown. She defeated Grace Lee, a first-time candidate backed by Wall Street financiers, who began her campaign by filing $154,000 in donations for the assembly seat — the most funds ever raised by a first-time state assembly candidate in their first filing. Niou ran on a platform of ensuring a comprehensive "New New Deal" that addressed the public health crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, proposed a bolstered social safety net, targeted high rates of unemployment and homelessness, and provided assistance to vulnerable tenants and small businesses.