Can Charles Booker Win Against Amy McGrath In The Biggest Showdown Of Primary Season?

Just a few weeks ago, it was a foregone conclusion that Amy McGrath, a D.C. insider-anointed former Marine fighter pilot, would win the Kentucky Senate primary and go on to battle Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November. But then Charles Booker, a 35-year-old progressive and Black Lives Matter activist, entered the chat, and the primary became one of the most exciting races of 2020.
While Booker has raised nowhere near the $41 million McGrath has, a new poll has found him surging against McGrath, 44% to McGrath’s 36%. He's collected endorsements from progressive leaders such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as from Kentucky's biggest newspapers, unions, and legislators. Suddenly, McGrath's win is not as locked in as it was formerly thought.
Advertisement
Booker represents a completely different school of thought from McGrath in terms of what it takes to win in a conservative state. While he has built a diverse coalition that includes many young people and people of color, McGrath's appeal is to older, moderate swing voters. Booker has participated in racial justice protests in his hometown of Louisville, where 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor was killed by police in her sleep, on a daily basis.
“Three or four weeks ago, Booker was a long shot,” Cliff Albright, cofounder of Black Voters Matter, told Refinery29. “But as these issues that we’re seeing spilling into the streets have raised debates over defunding the police, that inevitably should lead more people to be engaged and involved in supporting his candidacy. We’ve already seen some evidence that he is getting a bump and getting more attention. This issue can become the defining issue in some of these primaries.”
Voting rights experts say Kentucky is not prepared for high voter turnout on election day, having drastically cut the number of polling places — Booker's campaign was quick to call this voter suppression. “Fewer than 200 polling places will be open for voters in Kentucky’s primary Tuesday, down from 3,700 in a typical election year,” The Washington Post reported last week. “Amid a huge influx in requests for mail-in ballots, some voters still had not received theirs days before they must be turned in. And turnout is expected to be higher than in past primaries because of a suddenly competitive fight for the Democratic Senate nomination.”
However, this hasn't stopped the state from a record high turnout. Over a third of voters in some areas requested absentee ballots to avoid voting in person amid the pandemic.
Advertisement