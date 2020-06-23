The Man Charged With Oluwatoyin Salau’s Murder Repeatedly Confessed To Killing Her

The case of 19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, who was killed after detailing her own sexual assault on Twitter, continues to unravel. Aaron Glee Jr., the Florida man charged with the her murder, reportedly admitted to killing her and another woman — 75-year-old Victoria Sims — police said in court documents. Glee has been charged with kidnapping, murder, and sexual assault in the deaths of Salau and Sims, who went missing on June 6 and 11 respectively.
“Glee had made voluntary admissions to officers guarding him that he had murdered two women in Tallahassee,” court documents read. “He would also place a telephone call to his mother and make these same admissions.”
Glee reportedly met Salau at a bus stop on June 6. After Salau told him that she did not have a permanent place to stay, Glee invited her to his home. It was then, according to investigators, that Glee called Sims to pick them up. Sims, a community volunteer who reportedly often prepared meals and provided transportation to Glee, drove them to his house.
According to investigators in the court documents, Glee held Salau against her will for three to five days, raped, and then killed her. “Glee stated that he was aware he would be arrested and likely sentenced to prison if he allowed Salau to leave the residence,” says court documents. “Glee indicated he determined that his only course of action was to end her life.” Investigators believe Glee later came to Sims’ home, ransacked her apartment, stole her car, and kidnapped her. Her car was found stuck in the mud outside his house.
Local news reported that Salau and Sims’ bodies were found at Glee’s home on June 13. Sims was found tied-up and Salau appeared to be purposely covered in leaves. Both women dedicated their lives to activism and bettering the community, Salau protesting against police brutality and racism, and Sims volunteering for AARP and helping those around her.
Prior to going missing, Salau tweeted about being sexually assaulted by a man around 5:30 a.m. on June 6. Police said Glee did not appear to be linked to this initial attack. “At this time, there is no indication that the original battery Salau reported is related to her death,” the Tallahassee Police Department wrote on Facebook. “The information and description Salau provided to police and posted on social media prior to her disappearance does not match the person ultimately found to be responsible for her murder.”
A grand jury is considering upping Glee's current charges to first degree murder, though the timeline of that escalation is still unclear. Glee is now in police custody charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of murder including second-degree murder and premeditated murder, and one count of sexual assault. During a court appearance on Saturday, a judge ruled that Glee will be held in jail without bond.
