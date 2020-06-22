Run, Don’t Walk: Kiehl’s Is Having A 20% Off Sale Right Now

Consider your summer beauty haul sorted: Kiehl's is throwing a summer friends-and-family sale and everyone's invited. Starting today and lasting through June 24, you can score 20% off sitewide (in addition to snagging a free 10-piece gift with orders of $120 and up).
Using promo code SUMMER, shoppers can knock more than a couple bucks off everything from tried-and-true products to new launches and everything in between. (One thing to note: Gift sets aren't eligible this time around.)
Due to many cities still being on lockdown (or only within early phases of reopening), Kiehl's is still offering free shipping on all orders with no minimum required — so, you can feel even better about shopping online from the safety of your couch. Below, a selection of on-sale seasonal gems and all-time fan favorites that are worth carting during this short but oh-so-sweet skincare sale.
shop 6 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement