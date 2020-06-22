Ganni, Cushnie, & More Summer Dresses Are 45% Off On Amazon Right Now

Amazon has been working on its foray into fashion for a while now, but so far, none of its initiatives have been as exciting as the just-launched Big Style Sale — the company’s fashion equivalent of Prime Day — which started on Monday morning. And just like the annual sale extravaganza it’s modeled after, Amazon’s Big Style Sale is full of unbeatable deals.
After perusing the countless ways to save, which include never-before-seen discounts on Amazon’s influencer line and a boatload of marked down activewear essentials, we’re focusing our attention on the summer dresses, courtesy of Shopbop’s unbeatable designer lineup. Think under-$200 Ganni leopard print frocks, Baum Und Pferdgarten prairie dresses for less than $150, and plenty of under-$100 Faithfull The Brand to go around.
Ahead, find a list of our favorite Shopbop dresses — all of which can be bought at an Amazon price from now until June 28.
