Burberry Announced An “Immersive Show Experience” For All In September

“As humans, we have always had a deep affinity to nature. We have had to respect and rely upon its power for our very existence, whilst marvelling and revelling in its extraordinary beauty,” Burberry’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci said in a press release of the outdoor event. “Especially recently, we have all yearned to reconnect again and for this show, I wanted to celebrate these feelings by bringing our community together in a creative experience that takes place within the beautiful, natural landscape of Britain.” Like the last two Burberry runway shows, the experience will be certified carbon neutral.