The Netflix Star System Has A Bright & Dimpled New Sun In Wolfgang Novogratz

He approached the role of Nick just as earnestly — by spending a week living on a ranch in Northern California with a family with four young daughters. “That week living on the ranch, I was up every day at the crack of dawn, and riding horses, building corrals, and doing a lot of work that I thought would help prepare me for the role. But also spending time just with all the girls. For Feel The Beat, because there's so many little girls on set, it kind of was the perfect preparation.” He and Carson organized a cookout and a trip to the arcade for their younger co-stars and their parents to make everyone feel comfortable, as this was many of their first film roles. The actors became so close, in fact, that he recounts a time in which his own 11-year-old brother was surprised by the bonds he saw formed on set. “My brother grabbed me and he's like, ‘Wolfie, you're just acting, right? You're not their real brother!’ He was so jealous,” Novogratz laughs. “I was like, Oh, it's okay man, trying to reassure him.” But his brother later got his revenge as they shot the final credits, heckling Wolfgang as he witnessed this other brother attempting to dance.