The new Netflix documentary Disclosure is all about transgender representation in TV and movies, and it spans from the beginning of the movie industry to present day. Unsurprisingly, many of the depictions of trans men and women in media have been unfavorable, offensive, and dangerous to the trans community. The actors, producers, directors, writers, and activists interviewed for the documentary share their experiences watching trans people on film, and the shows and movies that stuck with them for better and for worse.
Disclosure executive producer Laverne Cox, for instance, enjoyed watching Yentl when she was younger, which stars Barbra Streisand as a woman who dresses as a man to attend a yeshiva. Lilly Wachowski related to a Bugs Bunny animation in which the character dresses like a girl.
Of course, many of the depictions talked about in the documentary are downright upsetting, from a long list of offensive talk shows segments to films like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Crying Game, and Silence of the Lambs.
Not everyone interviewed for Disclosure is on the same page. Some people praised films like The Danish Girl and Dallas Buyers Club, which show cisgender actors playing trans characters, while others were not as on board.
The following slideshow, though, shows the movies and TV series that were most widely agreed upon in the doc as important or thoughtful representations of the trans community.