My everyday approach to makeup is now minimal, not mask-like, and I vow to keep it up — not just because it's much cheaper or feels liberating to save so much time in the morning, but also because it's about time we thought of skin texture as entirely normal. I've written about the " skin neutrality " movement usurping skin positivity and encouraging people to accept their skin gripes, but I struggled to get on board. Now I know its power, as ditching the heavy makeup has made me confront my skin head-on — the first step to acceptance.