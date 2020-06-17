Salma Hayek’s New Sun-Kissed Highlights Are Summer Hair Goals

If you have jet-black hair, adding highlights can sound dramatic. But this summer, forget the peroxide-blonde connotation, and consider lifting your dark strands just a tinge to a softer, golden brown. For proof of concept, look no further than Salma Hayek, who just ditched her signature glossy-black curls for a sun-kissed brunette shade that practically screams vacation season.
The award-winning actress and producer debuted her latest hair-color transformation on Instagram with a before-and-after collage. In the first shot the actress proudly shows off her grown-out quarantine grays, followed by a glamorous headshot of her hair-color-refresh: caramel-tinted strands and a full-volume blowout.
In the caption, Hayek alludes to the fact that the dye job is for a film role. "In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots," she wrote alongside her post (both in English and Spanish translations). Regardless of the practical reasoning behind the change, one look at the stunning end result is exactly the push we needed to make our first post-quarantine salon appointment — and we'll definitely be referencing this exact highlight.
