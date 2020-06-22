“My opponent has been in office for close to three decades just like many other members of Congress, and I'm thankful for her service but I really believe we should have term limits for Congress. Three decades is longer than many kings and queens rule — this is supposed to be a democracy and it's time we give power back to the people. Our world is changing so fast, and our current representation lacks the experience to effectively legislate on these issues. If you have been in office for over 30 years, how do you know what it's like to be a real person with real issues in America? People are depressed, they can’t pay their rent, student debt is through the roof, gentrification is worse than it's ever been, it’s harder than ever to get a job, and there are massive food deserts in many urban communities. If you haven't applied for a job in the last 10 years, how can you effectively legislate on unemployment in our country? You don’t even know what it’s like.