Buy These Cookbooks By Black Authors To Support #BlackPublishingPower

Following the police killing of George Floyd last month, many of our social media feeds have been filled with important information about systemic racism and different ways to dismantle its hold on our society. One such initiative that has come out of this critical moment in time is #BlackPublishingPower, a push to fill bestseller lists with books by Black writers.
The initiative, which was started by Amistad Press, an imprint of HarperCollins and has been going on all week, prompts social media users to purchase two books by Black authors. Though the initiative is targeted at readers, it can also be adopted by home cooks.
Ahead, you'll find our recommendations for incredible cookbooks by Black food writers and chefs. Purchase some of these titles and add some new recipes to your rotation while also supporting #BlackPublishingPower.