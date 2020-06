Jane Fonda, King Princess, & Lil Nas X Go Off The Grid For Gucci’s New Sustainable Collection

The campaign includes both videos and imagery — shot and directed by film director Harmony Korine , the writer-director behind cult classic film Kids, as well as Spring Breakers and The Beach Bum — of the cast, which also includes Japan’s “Samurai Guitarist” Miyavi and environmentalist David de Rothschild. All five can be seen wearing pieces from the collection while building a treehouse and planting seeds in the middle of what looks like Central Park in New York City. “In the campaign, there is this idea of dialogue among people building something new,” Michele says in a press release. “I imagined that we could build a treehouse in a city centre, all together, like kids playing in the park. Because all of us need to build this house or to find out that our planet exists, even where it seems it’s not there, or it’s far away.”