Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Pride Month With New Hair

With the official start of the season just a few days away, Megan Thee Stallion proves that Hot Girl Summer lives on. This year, the "Savage" rapper is ushering it in on a colorful note in honor of Pride Month, with a brand-new hair look that brings the LGBTQ+ flag to life. In a video shared on Instagram, Megan is seen swaying her waist-length rainbow wig from side to side. "Happy pride month hotties," she wrote in the caption.
The new look, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck, features purple roots and ends with different colors woven in between for a rainbow ombré effect. Deryck has worked with the star before to create bold, vibrant wigs, but the hair pro revealed that this was his first time doing this particular combination of hues.
Megan debuted the look in public for the first time at the L.A. Black Pride parade this past weekend. In another Instagram post, she shared a carousel of photos from the event, where she's seen rocking her new hair with colorful makeup. "Today was a good day #allblacklivesmatter #blacklivesmatter," she wrote.
While we'd be happy to look at the dreamy kaleidoscope of color for much longer, Deryck says Megan already has her next look on deck. Giving his followers one more look at their Pride creation, the hairstylist wrote, "One more time on my timeline before we load the next look." Whatever that next makeover might be, the rapper has already started the summer on a powerful, creative, hot girl note.
