Cardi B Upgraded Her Thigh Tattoo & The “After” Photo Is Unbelievable

Cardi B is no stranger to tattoos — and large ones at that. The rapper has about nine pieces of distinct ink that range from her sister's name on her inner bicep to a new butterfly mural on her back.
Today, the rapper revealed a significant upgrade to one of her most recognizable pieces of ink: a multicolored peacock print that hugs her thigh, hip, and back. Cardi took to Instagram to share the updated art, courtesy of Jamie Schene (the same artist responsible for her new back piece). "So after ten years, I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover. This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted," she wrote on Instagram.
Schene added tons of new detailing, including enhanced feathers, florals, and butterflies. He also shared that the update took seven days to complete. "I gave Cardi's peacock a makeover! Thanks for the trust, @iamcardib. Your strength and determination is inspiring," he wrote. "Getting tattooed for 7 days in a row is no joke."
No joke, indeed, but well worth it considering how gorgeous the rapper's new artwork looks. This before-and-after is making us want to go upgrade our own tattoos — and proves that no matter how permanent ink might seem, it can always evolve and change with you.
