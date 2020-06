Great First Step, The Bachelor — Now Make It Matter Long Term

Time and time again, contestants with offensive pasts have made it onto the show. In Lindsay’s season, contestant Lee Garrett wrote racist and sexist tweets on his public Twitter feed prior to his casting, and his “feud” with a Black contestant became a major storyline on the show. (He later apologized, but for many fans the apology was too little, too late). On Becca Kufrin’s season the following year, her eventual winner Garrett Yrigoyen liked a number of transphobic , xenophobic, and sexist Instagram posts before joining the show — activity that was visible to the average Instagram user. Becca’s season also had a cast member, Lincoln Adim, who had been charged with indecent assault and battery and was convicted soon before the season premiered — a story that any Bachelor fan can Google with very little effort. As mentioned above, during Weber’s recent season fans unearthed photos of contestant Fuller modeling for a “Save the Marlins” campaign that flippantly used the inherently racist slogans “white lives matter” and “blue lives matter.” (She later apologized.)