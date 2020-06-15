Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Its Biggest Sale Of The Summer

This summer looks different than most, which is all the more reason why you should be lathering up with a shower gel that smells like a beach vacation in a bottle. Whether your favorite scent of the season is crisp, air-dried linens or a fruity cucumber-melon cocktail, the simple scented pleasure is a guaranteed pick-me-up — especially when you get in on the sale happening right now at Bath & Body Works.
Everyone's go-to destination for scented body products just dropped a huge semi-annual sale with 50% off a wide assortment of everything from shower essentials to 3-wick candles, both online and in the select stores that have reopened. To see if your local B&BW has reopened for in-store shopping or curbside pickup, you can search it on the retailer's new safe-shopping portal. You can also just check out the online selection, where you'll find a mix of products and seasonal fragrances.
If you're looking for shopping recommendations, you can't go wrong with the Balance lotion from the Aromatherapy collection, infused with essential oils and a Juniper and Coriander blend for maximum relaxation (which we could all use right now). Or, if you want to smell faintly of fresh laundry, go with the Cotton Blossom shower gel and matching shea-butter body lotion. For candles, you'll find gourmand summer scents like Mint Chip Shake, plus a few Holiday favorites like 'Tis The Season and Hot Cocoa & Cream for just $12 a jar.
The big semi-annual sale is going on throughout the month of June, but only while supplies last, so shop your favorites while they're hot.
