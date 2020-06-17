A TV show's soundtrack sets the tone, literally, for the story, and Hulu's new show Love, Victor takes that to the next level. The songs in Love, Victor accomplish the usual role of a soundtrack, furthering the story through music, but beyond that, the soundtrack was one more way the series is working to raise up LGBTQ voices.
The show is a spinoff of the Love, Simon movie and stars Michael Cimino as Victor, a teen who is just starting to figure out his sexuality. He develops a crush on a girl at school, Mia (Rachel Hilson), but he also has feelings for his attractive barista coworker Benji (George Sear).
The songs that are used in the show underscore Victor's struggles, with tunes about falling in love and feeling confused. And the music supervisor did a great job of including many LGBTQ artists on the soundtrack, like Tyler Glenn (who performs the theme song), Greyson Chance, and Morgxn.
There are also several songs by Finneas O'Connell, whom many may know as Billie Eilish's brother. His songs, along with some TikTok bops, help keep the show relevant to its Gen Z characters.
Warning: Major plot spoilers are ahead.