“We Can’t Build Anti-Racism On Top Of Racism”: A Q&A With Layla F. Saad

"The thing about allyship is that you don't get to name yourself an ally . Black and brown people get to name you an ally, and you can't be an ally to all the Black people. You may be an ally to one particular person who has said, "Because of the way you consistently show up for me, you are an ally for me." We're seeing this rush to say "This is my Black Lives Matter statement, and these are the changes we're going to be making," but it's also about slowing down — because you're just catching up to something that isn't new. It's new to you, but it's not new. When you move too fast and you're moving with these still unexamined unconscious racist thoughts and beliefs, you're actually going to do more harm because you don't yet know what you don't know."