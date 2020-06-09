Both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have each only had one non-white star — Juan Pablo Galavis and Rachel Lindsay, respectively. While the initial pool of contestants has more recently attempted better representation, often the diverse candidates are eliminated over time until mostly white contenders remain. On the past five season of The Bachelor, Tayshia Adams, Rachel Lindsay, and Caila Quinn were the only women of color to make it to the final three, and Eric Bigger the only man of color to make it to the finale three in the past five seasons of The Bachelorette.