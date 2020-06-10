Keep in mind, this all happens in the span of about three episodes, and going into the finale it’s hard to imagine what might even happen next. For anyone who guessed “the survivors start killing one another and Teresa decides to end it all and unleash the zombies” you are correct. Teresa realizes that this group of people is horribly corrupt and there’s no way they’ll be able to live and survive the outbreak together, let alone trying to work together. After she’s injured, she makes Leo take her outside and she records a message on her phone explaining what happened at the Olympus studio. She hopes that any other survivors out there fare much better than this group, warning them not to repeat past mistakes. She then hides her phone away in a hidden section of the wall. Leo opens the gate to outside, letting the zombies in.