Keeping track of the secrets and lies on 13 Reasons Why can be as difficult for viewers of the Netflix series as it is for the characters themselves. In the final season, what happened to Monty on 13 Reasons Why will affect and have consequences for many of the major players. So, let's recap, because this will all be important in 13 Reasons Why season 4.
Montgomery de la Cruz (Timothy Granderos) was killed at the end of season 3. He is now the fourth Liberty High student to die on the series after Hannah (Katherine Langford), Jeff (Brandon Larracuente), and Bryce (Justin Prentice). Monty was arrested and serving time for sexually assaulting Tyler (Devin Druid) at the end of season 2. But that isn't all that happened to him on 13 Reasons Why. He was framed for the murder of Bryce Walker, a complex lie that will absolutely unravel in the final season.
How Was Monty Framed?
Ani (Grace Saif) uses Monty's tragic death as an opportunity to pin Bryce's murder on him and shift attention away from Alex Standall (Miles Heizer), who was ultimately responsible. Ani learned of Monty's death before it became public knowledge and made a statement to Deputy Standall (Mark Pellegrino), Alex's father, who already suspected his son's involvement and conspired to destroy evidence. Bryce knew what Monty did to Tyler before most of the other characters, and threatened to go to the police if Monty didn't leave Tyler alone. Ani uses that moment to claim Monty was angry enough to beat Bryce to death. Ani also lied and said that Clay (Dylan Minnette), who was the police's number one suspect, was with her that night in order to give him an alibi. While Clay didn't kill Bryce, he is now an accomplice in framing Monty to save himself.
The problem, heading into season 4, is that they don't know Monty has an alibi too: The night that Bryce Walker died, Monty spent the night with a student from a rival high school named Winston (Deaken Bluman). That's going to be an issue...
Who Killed Monty?
We actually don't know who, exactly, killed Monty. What we do know is that he was killed in his jail cell by another inmate. It's suggested that the inmate did this because Monty was imprisoned for raping a minor, Tyler. This kind of vigilante vengeance does occasionally happen in prisons.
Who Knows What Monty Did To Tyler?
It is widely known by season 4 that Monty raped Tyler. Tyler first told Bryce, then Jessica (Alisha Boe), and later, Clay. He made a video detailing the violent act, to accompany his aborted plan to attack his fellow students at a Liberty High dance. After Clay and Tony (Christian Navarro) helped stop Tyler's planned attack, they saw the video about Monty's attack on Tyler.
At the end of season 3, Tyler stood up with the members of Jessica's activism group Hands Off and announced to the school that he was a survivor of sexual assault.
What Did Monty Do To Winston?
Winston and Monty had a consensual relationship, but the football game and the night of Bryce's death wasn't the first time that they met. They actually met at a party over the summer. After hooking up privately, Monty physically assaulted Winston in front of other students at the party. It's important to note that Alex Standall saw it happen. If Winston were to provide an alibi in an attempt to clear Monty's name, this moment, from the party, could put his credibility into question.
