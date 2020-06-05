Warning: Spoilers are ahead for 13 Reasons Why season 4.
Music has played an important role in 13 Reasons Why since the very beginning. Early on, it taught us to pay attention to the songs chosen to accompany Liberty High's darkest moments: Clay (Dylan Minnette) and Hannah (Katherine Langford) dance to "The Night We Met" by Lord Huron in season 1, and the song came back during a significant moment in season 2. Netflix's 13 Reasons Why's final takes that pattern, switches up the tone, and plays around with different music genres. The songs in 13 Reasons Why season 4's soundtrack set a markedly different tone than soundtracks of seasons past.
Part of that is because there are a few more dances in season 4, and more opportunities for lighthearted music at parties. And towards the end of the season, students at Liberty High use music to set a trap. Turns out Gordon Lightfoot, of all people, is important in season 4. In addition to the pop songs in the soundtrack, you may also recognize familiar themes in the 13 Reasons Why score by Eskmo. These themes have been used in previous seasons, and return in the final outing.
Using a blend of older and newer artists, the season 4 soundtrack reflects the eclectic tastes of the characters and the issues they're dealing with as they near the end of their high school careers.
