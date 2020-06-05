Right now, the news cycle is dominated by videos of the anti-racist protests across the country and conversations about the horrors of police brutality — as it should be following the police shooting deaths of innocent Black people like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Tony McDade.
In between donating to bail funds, supporting Black-owned businesses, and actually protesting, it’s difficult to find a moment to decompress. If you’re planning to tune into Netflix during that free second, you’re going to have a number of momentous new TV series and movies to watch. Unfortunately, not a single one is led by a Black person.
Instead, you will find the final season of 13 Reasons Why, which revolves around Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette). At least Somali-Norwegian actress Alisha Boe serves as the tragic teen drama’s femme lead. Then, there is a new season of Queer Eye, now set in a brand new city: Philadelphia. Mercifully, no Queer Eye season 5 chapter suggests a single drive with a Black person can change the heart of an avid supporter of Donald Trump, a man who labels Black Lives Matter protesters as “thugs” and “terrorists.” You’ll also find the goodbye season of Fuller House, two crime thrillers, and a genuinely uplifting documentary.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.