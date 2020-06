Further on, Zuckerberg wrote that Facebook removes content that it actually determines is inciting violence, instead of just hiding them as Twitter did. Over the weekend, as protestors faced violent escalation from the police , Trump claimed that the protests were organized by ANTIFA and that he would label the group as a terrorist organization. He also retweeted a message that reads, “This isn’t going to stop until the good guys are willing to use overwhelming force against the bad guys.”