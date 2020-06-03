The End Of Fuller House Was Cheesy & Predictable — Did You Expect Something Else?

If you've guessed that at the last second Stephanie and Kimmy (and their husbands) decide not to move out after all, well, then no points for you, because what else would happen on this show? There's no real tension in the proposition that the She Wolf pack will be split up, because it goes against the entire ethos of the show. Fuller House, like Full House before it, is the story of an unconventional family, and to have D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy suddenly separate into perfect nuclear families after marriage would have ignored the entire premise of the series. After all, these are the same women who spend their wedding night eating ice cream in the kitchen together while their husbands are… somewhere.