Charlotte Tilbury Is Finally Launching A Light Version Of Her Magic Cream

Since hitting the market in 2014, Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream has become synonymous with the British beauty brand. The cult-classic moisturizer that grew to fame backstage at fashion shows became a five-star bestseller across retailers and a favorite among beauty editors in no time at all. In the wake of its massive success, the brand translated the Magic Cream formula into an eye cream, a sheet mask, and, most recently, a serum. But it wasn't until a trip abroad that Tilbury realized she needed to approach her iconic face cream through another lens entirely.
"When I traveled to Asia, so many women and men told me that they adored [the] Magic Cream for winter but needed a fluid-like moisturizer for humid conditions, sweat-inducing summer weather, and oil-prone skin," says the makeup artist and brand founder. With that feedback in mind, her eponymous brand decided to launch a lighter version — and the Magic Cream Light was born.
Launching later this month, just in time for summer, the new take on the formula will have all the preventative and hydrating benefits of the original cream but with a much lighter texture. "As the seasons change and people's skin changes, sometimes there's a need for a lighter-textured moisturizer," Tilbury explains. The Magic Cream Light will also offer slightly better sun protection at SPF 20 (the original has SPF 15), while also promising to protect the skin against blue light and pollution.
The biggest difference, of course, is in the formula: You'll instantly feel the difference in the airy yet deeply hydrating texture. Plus, the Magic Cream Light has a couple of star ingredients its richer predecessor doesn't, like coconut alkanes — a natural alternative to silicone derived from coconut oil — and plant-derived (crambe) seed oil.
Priced at $100, the Magic Cream Light will launch June 16 at CharlotteTilbury.com and at all retailers on June 25. Considering the success of the Magic Cream and the 8,000-person waitlist for its sister serum, you'll definitely want to keep tabs on this release if you're hoping to snag a bottle without waiting for a restock.
