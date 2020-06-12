Warning: Possible spoilers ahead for Da 5 Bloods.
The cast of Spike Lee's new film Da 5 Bloods should look familiar to fans of the director. The film, which is about the return of four Black vets to Vietnam on a mission to bury their fallen friend and find a buried treasure, stars four actors who have been in eight of Lee's films. Sometimes they've even appeared in those films together.
Da 5 Bloods toggles between their war torn past and the present, in which the men struggle with PTSD, addiction, and grief all caused by being on the frontline, but also being Black in America. However, despite the time shifts, the stars play themselves throughout the whole film, a nod to how our memories don't feel as if they happened all that long ago.
Rounding out the cast are supporting players from Spike Lee movies like BlackKklansman and the Netflix series She's Gotta Have It. The newbies include an up and coming indie star, a Vietnamese actress/singer/model playing a real person from the war, and the Black Panther himself playing a fallen soldier. Knowing how Lee chooses actors, it's hard to believe this will be the one and only time we see them in one of his films.