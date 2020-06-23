Soon enough, the perfect opportunity both to play soccer and get back at her old school presents itself: Viola’s twin brother, Sebastian (James Kirk), has booked a two-week gig for his band in London,just as he’s set to transfer to Illyria Preparatory School, Cornwall’s biggest soccer competitor. With the help of her three best friends, a wig, and some truly spectacular sideburns, Viola takes Sebastian’s place at the new school, posing as a boy so she can join the team and exact her revenge against her Cornwall naysayers. Perfect, right? Except… acting like a so-called “real man” is a lot more complicated than she first thought. Oh, and there’s also the small matter of Viola’s crush on her new roommate and fellow soccer-player, Duke Orsino (Channing Tatum).

