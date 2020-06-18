The Freedom Garden Initiative Is Giving New Meaning To Victory Gardens

View this post on Instagram

A few weeks ago @lily_kwong, friend and colleague from @newinc, came to me with the idea to envision what wartime posters for Freedom Gardens would like, a new initiative for the urban individual to become self-sustainable in growing their own food. We looked at WWII-era Victory Garden posters and noticed they all had something in common—white people only! Well the modern world is filled with diversity so we wanted to reflect that. Bold and colorful describe her and the fruits she grows. Swipe thru to see inspo images and details. More poster designs in the coming weeks! Follow @freedom_gardens to learn more about the movement! #fruitsoffreedom #freedomgardens