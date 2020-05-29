Cardi B, Once Again, Gets Right To The Heart Of What’s Going On With The Riots

Sometimes it feels like the only voice of reason in American right now belongs to Cardi B. The artist often goes viral for her video takes on current events, like her screed about coronavirus that was turned into a song. This week, she used Twitter to share her thoughts on the protests in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police. On Thursday night, the demonstrations became violent, with protesters destroying a police station and looting stores. In Cardi B's dispatch, she says she understands that behavior, but even more so encourages those who are frustrated to take advantage of the power of voting, especially locally.
"Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged, it makes me feel like, 'Yes! Finally! Finally motherfuckers is gonna hear us now. Yeah!' And as much as people is so against it, at this point I feel like I'm not against it," she begins her video, emphasizing that she doesn't want people to get hurt.
However, she points out that the world has been peacefully speaking out against police brutality for some time and it hasn't been effective in stopping these tragic events.
"I feel like I have done videos against police brutality, I feel like this is like my seventh time," she continues. "I feel I've been doing police brutality videos ever since my teeth been fucked up. And the only shit that changed has been my fucking teeth."
In addition to her many videos on the subject, Cardi B also reportedly turned down performing in the 2018 Super Bowl in support of Colin Kaepernick.
But rioting isn't the only option, she points out.
"And another way for people to take power...it's by voting," she says. "We could vote for mayors, we could vote for judges and we could also vote for D.A.'s (district attorneys)."
In past cases of police brutality, like the 2014 death of Eric Garner, the officer responsible, Daniel Pantaleo, was not indicted. Same for Officer Darren Wilson, who shot and killed unarmed Black teen Michael Brown that same year. Cardi B says we must vote into power the people who will instead seek justice, which starts at a local level.
Watch Cardi B's full video below.
