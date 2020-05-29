Truly Extra Hard Seltzer Is All Over TikTok, But It’ll Be Hard To Find IRL

TikTok's hard seltzer content has been crushing it, and it's not even officially summer yet. It was through the platform that we were introduced to the concept of White Claw slushies, and now it's thanks to TikTok that we're learning about the existence of Truly Extra Hard Seltzer.
Recently, a TikToker, whose user name is @meggagee, shared a clip of herself holding two cans of Truly Extra Hard Seltzer as she exclaimed "I cannot even believe my eyes right now." The video now has over 98.5K likes. We were excited as this TikToker to find out about this new spiked seltzer innovation, so we reached out to Truly to find out what the deal is. Turns out, the beverage does exist IRL, but it might be difficult for some drinkers to get their hands on.
According to a Truly spokesperson, Truly Extra Hard Seltzer is currently being tested, and for now, it's only available in New York. That means non-New Yorkers will have to see how this test run shakes out before they get a chance to taste it. If you are imbibing in New York, however, keep your eyes peeled for the beverage.
As its name suggests, each can clocks in at 8% ABV, which math whizes will notice is a full three percentage points higher than the rest of the Truly lineup at 5% ABV. If you're not about that #sobercurious lifestyle but you can't help but love hard seltzer, this could be the perfect drink for you. Right now, Truly Extra Hard Seltzer is available in Peach Mango and Black Raspberry.
If you're outside of New York and therefore unable to get your hands on the extra boozy beverage, there are a few other new offerings from Truly that might be of interest for summer. In January, Truly Lemonade Hard Seltzer was launched nationwide and earlier this week, the brand announced the introduction of its Summer Fridays Calendar. This is Truly's first-ever variety pack that includes all 16 of its flavors so you can enjoy a different Truly every week this summer. The Truly Summer Friday Calendar is available exclusive on GiveThemBeer.com for $39, so you can get it no matter where you live.
