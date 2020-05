Wearing Underwear To Bed Might Be Bad For Your Vagina

Still, plenty of people have been wearing underwear to bed their whole lives and have never had a problem with itching or inflammation. If that's you, there’s really no health-related reason to change your habits, Alyssa Dweck, MD, an OB/GYN in Mount Kisco, New York, told Live Science . If you are going to don them, go for 100% cotton ones, that have a full butt. Think: Granny panties. “Lace panties are pretty but they’re not good for cooch,” Dr. Bartos says.